Husband of British-Iranian aid worker detained in Iran goes on hunger strike

Richard Ratcliffe plans to spend the night in a tent in front of the Foreign Ministry, a week after his wife lost her appeal on a second jail term in Iran.

In an online petition with more than 3.5 million signatures, Ratcliffe said he began his hunger strike, the second since 2018, to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government to “take responsibility” for his wife’s fate. .

Tehran “remains the main abuser in the Nazanin case”, but “the UK is also letting us down,” he said.

The reason, he said, is that his family “is caught in a two-state dispute” over a long-standing £ 400 million debt that London has refused to pay since the Shah of Iran was toppled in 1979.

“Two years ago I went on a hunger strike in front of the Iranian embassy, ​​on the eve of Boris Johnson taking over as prime minister,” Ratcliffe wrote.

“Two years ago we were allowed to camp in front of the Iranian embassy for 15 days, much to their anger,” he said.

“But he took Gabriella home,” he said, referring to the couple’s daughter, who is now seven years old, and who had originally traveled to Iran with her mother.

“Now we are giving the UK government the same treatment,” he said.

Who takes responsibility?

“In truth, I never expected to have to go on a hunger strike twice. It is not a normal act,” Ratcliffe said.

“It seems extraordinary the need to adopt the same tactics to persuade the government here, to close the accountability gap.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the Nazanin case could have been solved many months ago, had it not been for other diplomatic agendas,” he said.

“The Prime Minister (Johnson) must take responsibility for that. Who is the government accountable for the decisions it makes? Who takes responsibility?”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a 43-year-old project manager, who lived in London with her husband and daughter, has been detained in Iran since 2016 and served a five-year sentence.

At the end of April, she was sentenced to another year in prison and banned from leaving the country for another 12 months.

His family fears that he will soon return to prison, from which he was allowed to leave with an electronic bracelet in March 2020 amid concerns about Covid-19.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is one of a series of Western passport holders being held by Iran in what human rights groups condemn as a hostage-taking policy aimed at obtaining concessions from foreign powers.

The project manager of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the news agency and data firm, was arrested in April 2016 while visiting his family.

She was found guilty of conspiring to overthrow the regime, a charge she strongly denied.

She completed that sentence in March this year, only to be punished with a new year in jail for “propaganda against the system.”

Then-UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab condemned the second sentence, saying Iran’s treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe amounted to torture and that she was being illegally detained.

(AFP)