‘I do not exclude being a candidate for the 2025 elections,’ says former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo explains why he created a new political movement after his old party, the Popular Front of the Ivory Coast (FPI), “lost its identity”. Despite previously saying that he wanted to walk away from politics, Gbagbo told Jowharthat he has not ruled out running in the country’s 2025 presidential election and is firmly against a proposal that would disqualify presidential candidates who have more than 75 years.