I had no other choice: one Ukrainian journey out of the ruined Mariupol

Mariupol, a port city in southeastern Ukraine, has become the epicenter of Russian attacks, and weeks of bombing have devastated the city and left thousands of civilians trapped without water, heating, sanitation or phone service. However, many people fled the city to Russia, the European Union, or safer parts of Ukraine. Our observer, who escaped from Mariupol to a remote village in the mountains, told us her story.

Some of the fiercest battles of the Russian invasion of Ukraine took place in Mariupol, a strategic port city located between the Russian-controlled regions of Crimea and the Donbass. The city has suffered weeks of continuous attacks that have destroyed civilian targets and essential infrastructure, creating a humanitarian emergency.

According to Mayor Vadim Boychenko, about 160,000 civilians are still trapped in Mariupol. However, as many as 140,000 people tried to make the dangerous journey outside the port city to escape the violence. Some fled from Ukraine to the European Union, some in other parts of Ukraine and some are now in Russia.

The evacuation of Mariupol through the eyes of civilians.

Under bullets and explosions people flee the devastated city #Ukraine #Russia #TPYXA pic.twitter.com/EbyzNvvRGV

– ТРУХА⚡️English (TpyxaNews) March 26, 2022 A video posted on Twitter on March 26, 2022 shows civilians in cars fleeing the city of Mariupol devastated by Russian bombing. I was ready to go on foot, to get out of the city, I was ready to die on the road, but I could no longer stay in Mariupol. Aspiring hockey player before the war. She fled Mariupol on March 14 with her mother after spending several days in a shelter from the constant bombardment in a basement, then an abandoned factory, with her family.

For me, it started at 5:30 AM on February 24th. I woke up to the sound of bombs and my first reaction was “I don’t want to die, please, I want to live, please…” It’s too dark outside and it’s too dangerous to go into the windows, so I stayed in my bed, sedated and completely silent. I felt how my happy life, my dream life was completely destroyed at 5:30 in the morning. And I understood perfectly who was bombing my city, it was very clear. My bed was shaking like an earthquake. I saw the end of my life.

Veronika Tikhonyuk (left) and her grandmother (right) took refuge in a cellar during the Russian attacks on their hometown of Mariupol. © Veronika Tikhonyuk I did not [the decision to leave Mariupol], I had no other choice. On March 14, the situation was already critical and I was very lucky to meet a couple who owned a car. They took me with them that morning. I was ready to go on foot, to get out of town, I was ready to die on the road. I can no longer stay in Mariupol because there is no longer Mariupol. The city was already on fire, bombs were constantly falling from the sky near me. I had no choice nor time to think. Now or never.

I left with only my mum and the couple who picked us up. It wasn’t part of the evacuation at all, and there was no evacuation. We left town on our own knowing we could die at any moment. Mariupol was – and still is – the hottest place in the war. I just don’t know how to describe it to people who, fortunately, haven’t tried anything like this. You just know that you could die at any moment.

I didn’t pack anything at all, I only had an “emergency bag” that I took downstairs: ID, bandages, phone, glasses…nothing more, not even clothes. I didn’t save anything, even my kitten…

Several attempts to facilitate official humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed in March, as Russian forces were accused of targeting rescue convoys and fleeing families. French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 25 that France, Turkey and Greece would carry out an evacuation of the southern city in the coming days. However, on March 28, Ukraine said it would not open evacuation corridors because Russian forces had not agreed to grant safe passage to civilians.

#Ukraine The Russian army stopped the evacuation line with the residents of Mariupol heading from Berdyansk to Zaporozhye. As a result, a traffic jam formed for several kilometers near Vasilievka, where there are ambulances with injured children, Ukrainians say pic.twitter.com/fuWk2j0d4T

– Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) March 26, 2022 A video posted to Twitter on March 26, 2022 shows a parked group of vehicles, including buses and ambulances, as they are being evacuated from Mariupol to Zaporizhia. “It was the most stressful and dangerous road of my life.” I left Mariupol on March 14 at 9 am, and arrived in Zaporozhye. [Editor’s note: a nearby city, around 200 km to the northwest] Only at 10 pm. It was the most stressful and dangerous path of my life. I spent a night in this city and then we moved to Dnipro [70 km north]. The road was much safer than the previous one, so we got to Dnipro quickly – in an hour or two. We spent 2 nights there and then moved to Lviv – the road took 17 hours [Editor’s note: Lviv is approximately 1,000 km west of Dnipro, a roughly 13 and a half hour journey by car under normal conditions, according to Google Maps]. Then we moved to Uzhhorod [250 km southwest]. Therefore, I arrived in Uzhhorod only on the seventeenth or eighteenth – I do not remember, I was very nervous and tired.

We’ve been driving nonstop this whole time. We had to go around a lot of mines, military factories including destroyed mines, and there were a lot of shrapnel and debris on the roads, so it was very dangerous to drive fast. In addition, there were a lot of checkpoints along the route, both Ukrainian and Russian. I saw Russians and Russian equipment. Some soldiers asked us for cigarettes. We were very afraid, so we obeyed them in all matters. Fortunately, they have not personally done anything with us except for searches and checks. But we were just lucky. Several others came under fire and so on. I don’t know much about the others, but I just know that we were very lucky.

Russian forces set up checkpoints in the Kherson region pic.twitter.com/mbbmaeKFWN

– marqs (MarQs__) March 17, 2022 A photo posted on Twitter on March 17, 2022 shows Russian forces setting up a checkpoint in the Kherson region, an occupied territory. Ukraine also accused Russia of moving up to 40,000 residents of Mariupol to Russia, possibly against their will and without Kyiv’s consent. After the Russians besieged and partially captured the city, some residents of Mariupol had no choice but to move to Russia to find food, water, and medical care. Russia denied forcibly deporting Ukrainians.

You survived a real siege: there was no food or water left in the city for a long time. “When suddenly it snowed in March, we were happier because we could eat and drink,” Veronika Tikhonyuk wrote on her Twitter page.

For Tikhonyuk, escaping from Mariupol was necessary to survive, but she still did not feel completely safe.

“Thanks to the volunteers and the kind people, I have clothes, necessities and food” Now I’m in a village in the mountains. It is safer than Mariupol, but I cannot say that it feels safe. My country is still in danger, and I am shocked and will deal with this trauma for the rest of my life. I won’t feel safe anymore. Thanks to volunteers and kind people, I have clothes, necessities and food. My mother and I rented a small house in the mountains, no frills. I am trying to find a remote job, volunteer, and recover from the trauma of the war.

The view from the bus that Tikhonyuk took to its final destination. © Veronika Tikhonyuk On the evening of 14 March, Tikhonyuk received a meal from volunteers in the village where she is now sheltering. © Veronika Tikhonyuk I know for sure that my grandparents’ house (my first home) was completely burned down and [Russian soldiers] They live in my apartment (my second home) now – or it’s also burned down now, I don’t know, nobody knows. Two of my friends called me recently, but others… are still silent. And finally, my family… I know nothing. I only have my mom now, and my dad who lives very far away. I still don’t have any news or information about my family, I’ve lost them all… and my cat too… I don’t know, I just don’t know anything. no thing. I can’t find them anywhere…

Russia and Ukraine were scheduled to resume peace negotiations on March 28, against the background of the “disastrous” situation in Mariupol.

The European Union accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine, particularly in Mariupol where a number of civilian targets were attacked.