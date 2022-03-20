‘I had to find a way to support my country’: Community spirit boosts morale in Kyiv

Life in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is far from normal. But local businesses are finding their own ways to help civilians who remain in the city, despite the threat of a Russian attack. Jowharmeets with some of the workers who supply the capital with food and medicine.

The people of Kyiv woke up to the sounds of bombing as early morning Russian attacks targeted residential areas. Local authorities reported, at dawn on Friday, March 18, the bombing of an apartment building in Svyatoshin, killing four.

Four hours later, close to the attack site, the chaos of the first hours dissipated. The smoke, sirens and ambulances were replaced by civilians coming and going with shopping carts.

In the upscale supermarket, some shelves are empty but the store is generally well stocked. There’s meat, coffee, hummus, and even the trendy fermented health drink kombucha.

At the back of the store, a queue forms near the bread counter selling fresh baguettes cooked on site. Director Irina Gorshkova says that the supply problems that plagued the first few days of the war have mostly been resolved.

This supermarket in Kyiv, Ukraine is part of the Silpo chain. Bread is still baked for customers on site. The supermarket chain has been able to provide more or less success in 240 branches throughout Ukraine. "We still had some problems, but we were able to resume online orders and home delivery. These are really important for seniors," Gorshkova says.

“The supermarket is working today thanks to the employees,” she says. “Some come to work on foot, because there is almost no more public transportation.” Others have stopped coming to work altogether because they live too far away or have fled the city.

Supermarket manager Irina Gorshkova wants her store to remain open. Volunteer workers, such as Irina and Vitaly, faced the shortage of staff.

“I am very old and have health problems,” says Vitaly, a retired engineer. “I can’t carry a weapon to defend my country on the front lines, so I had to find something else to do to help. The government and the military made sure that daily life went on and things didn’t collapse.”

Vitaly and Irina volunteer at the supermarket to replace employees who can no longer come to work. Iryna, his partner, an accountant who still works remotely in a pharmaceutical lab, but there is not much work to do at the moment. Instead, she spends a few hours each day stocking the shelves so Ukraine can stand up. "We are going to rebuild our country," she says, adding, "I am grateful to all the countries around the world that support us."

Maintaining normalcy in a city at war In the fresh produce aisle, fruits and vegetables are restocked, and supermarket worker Gallyna, a beloved member of the team, helps one of her favorite customers pick apples.

“A lot of clients know it, it’s very popular,” Gorshkova says.

Although Galina is in her 60s, she walks to work every day. “I am not afraid to walk in the city, even though we are at war. I am already used to it,” she says.

She lives in the northwest of the city, near Hostomel Airport and Irvine, where the fighting raged. “It’s very dangerous,” she says. Yesterday, a warehouse near where I live was bombed. At least at work I’m not afraid of getting hit by a bomb. I live on the 14th floor, and I feel safe at work.”

This is life in Kyiv now. “Everyone is doing their best to adapt to what is happening, but this is very difficult for us,” Gorshkova says. “I decided not to leave because I want to stay in Kyiv and do my work. Where should I go too? I have worked here for 10 years. Many of our customers thank us every day because we are open, because our employees are still working.”

The supermarket has become more than just a place to buy necessities. It is a place for clients, workers and volunteers to come together and feel solidarity in terrifying circumstances. Russian forces are now 30 kilometers from the city center and can fire missiles at any moment.

Galyna continues to help clients after client. The way you see it, the Regional Defense Army, made up of civilian volunteers, controls the city’s checkpoints so you can keep coming to work. “And I make sure they have food,” she says. “I want peace. Peace in Ukraine and everywhere in the world.”

Working for a new target in the west of the city, many companies have halted their normal operations and are directing their resources toward the war effort. Oleksander Kozhan is the director of a company that manufactures interior surfaces used by designers. Now, he and his staff are working as volunteers.

A bus parked outside the company building filled with humanitarian aid packages sent from Italy. Kozan, his wife, and their workers will sort the produce and get any medications. “We take them to the people who need them, whether they’re civilians or in the military,” Cousin says. “Hospitals asked us to bring medical kits.”

Oleksandr's wife sorts medicine that was sent to Kyiv in a humanitarian aid package. Kozhan wants to be as helpful as possible and uses the means his company has to try to make a difference. "We found vehicles to transport people who fled the combat zones to western Ukraine," he says. We have transported groups of orphans and their parents. On the way back to Kyiv, we brought back humanitarian aid packages."

The military activity of Russian forces in northern Kyiv has slowed down in recent days. But every night still brings fear of bombing and anxiety that the city will be besieged and besieged, like Kharkiv or Mariupol.

In the meantime, the residents live their lives day in and day out, determined to maintain a semblance of normalcy by any means possible.