‘I play to make historical past,’ says Mbappe as he scores Paris Saint-Germain’s aim tally.

Kylian Mbappe turned PSG’s all-time prime scorer along with his 201st aim for the membership because the Ligue 1 leaders ready for his or her grueling journey to Bayern Munich with a 4-2 win over Nantes on Saturday.

The star equaled Edinson Cavani’s earlier report of 200 objectives with two objectives in Marseille’s victory final week and went one higher with a stoppage-time scoring on the Parc des Princes.

PSG had earlier squandered a two-goal lead as Lionel Messi put them forward and Juan Hajem scored an personal aim to make it 2-0 within the house of 17 minutes earlier than Nantes fought again to equalise.

Ludovic Blas pulled one again for the guests and Ignatius Janago equalised, however Mbappe arrange Danilo Pereira to place PSG again in entrance on the hour mark after which scored his report aim late on.

Mbappe has reached the report in simply 247 appearances since becoming a member of from Monaco aged 18 in 2017.

It took Uruguay star Cavani 298 video games, seven years, to set the earlier report in 2020.

The 24-year-old Mbappe acquired the trophy from the membership after the match to set his report with an on-pitch presentation.

“I am taking part in to make historical past and I’ve all the time stated I need to make historical past in France, in my capital, in my metropolis, and I am doing it. It is nice, however there’s nonetheless lots to do.” Mbappe, who completed as captain, instructed Canal Plus radio.

“For me, as a Parisian, it is particular. If somebody instructed me I used to be going to attain a record-breaking aim whereas sporting the captain’s armband, I would not consider it.”

The outcome noticed Paris Saint-Germain transfer 11 factors clear on the prime of Ligue 1 earlier than taking part in nearest rivals Marseille on Sunday, and earlier than the Qatari-owned membership moved to Bayern within the Champions League last-16 second leg match on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain is trailing 1-0 from the primary leg towards the Bavarians, and failing to qualify for the quarter-finals in Europe will put an enormous stabilizing issue on the finish of the season.

Hakimi watches from the stands Injured Moroccan star Ashraf Hakimi watched from the stands on the Princes’ Park at some point after he was accused of rape following accusations made by a 24-year-old lady.

Neymar was additionally a spectator and won’t return for the match towards Bayern, whereas centre-back Presnel Kimpembe is about to overlook the remainder of the season with an Achilles tendon harm.

Coach Christophe Galtier misplaced two extra defenders to harm within the second half towards Nantes, with captain Marquinhos and right-back Nordi Mukele each having to come back off.

Earlier than the match, there was a minute’s applause for Simply Fontaine, the legendary former France striker who scored 13 objectives within the 1958 World Cup and died on Wednesday on the age of 89.

Fontaine additionally coached Paris Saint-Germain, main them to promotion to the primary tier of French soccer in 1974.

The Parisians took the lead within the twelfth minute, as Messi turned in a low cross from Nuno Mendes for his thirteenth Ligue 1 aim of the season.

Hajem’s unlucky aim towards PSG was cruising however Blass’s shot that shocked Gianluigi Donnarumma on the half-hour mark put Nantes again within the sport and Cameroonian striker Ganago made it 2-2 earlier than the break.

PSG misplaced a two-goal lead of their final dwelling sport towards Lille two weeks in the past earlier than recovering to win 4-3, they usually repeated the feat right here as Mbappe starred.

Danilo was assisted to make it 3-2 earlier than the hosts have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Mukele, just for a VAR examine to rule that the contact had occurred outdoors the penalty space.

It regarded like Mbappe was going to attend for his report earlier than lastly taking pictures on the finish of the spherical.

Earlier, Lens missed the prospect to rise above Marseille to second place as they drew 1-1 at dwelling to their northern rivals Lille, for whom Canadian star Jonathan David snatched the equalizer.

(AFP)