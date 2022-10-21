‘I really feel just like the world has deserted me’: Document youth unemployment in China

Regardless of Chinese language President Xi Jinping’s assertion that the nation’s youth are “dwelling a unprecedented time,” current statistics inform a vastly completely different story: One in 5 Chinese language beneath the age of 24 is at the moment unemployed, the very best fee ever recorded. . France 24 experiences from Shanghai, the place younger individuals say the nation’s “zero Covid” coverage and a typically slowing financial system are stopping them from seeing the intense future that Xi has promised.

Months after graduating, Zhang Jialiang, who holds a diploma in maritime transport, remains to be unemployed.

“I’ve utilized to over 70 jobs, however have solely been referred to as two or 3 times for interviews,” he says, recounting how, earlier than graduating, he was promised a job at a big transport firm. However China’s “no-Covid” coverage has out of the blue put an finish to that, a minimum of in the interim.

“I all the time thought my profession was set. However this 12 months, because of the pandemic, there are loads of doubts. Proper now, I do not know what the longer term will deliver.”

Chang shouldn’t be alone. Practically 20 % of Chinese language beneath the age of 24 are actually unemployed.

This contrasts starkly with Xi’s current assertions that the nation’s younger individuals have “extremely vivid prospects for realizing their goals.”

Since 2021, China has additionally seen a youth motion reject societal stress to dedicate their lives to productiveness and outcomes. The protest motion is called “Tangping” or “Lie Flat”, and it unfold in a short time.

“It has been 4 months and I have been mendacity down, and also you? How lengthy have you ever been unemployed?” One younger Chinese language man writes on social media, whereas one other says, “I really feel just like the world has deserted me, so I am mendacity day-after-day.”

