Identity Politics and Media Suppression Propel Erdogan to Victory: A Leader Beyond Novice Level

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the Turkish presidential election runoff against opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu thanks to his focus on identity politics and use of government resources, according to analysts. Erdogan secured 52.1% of the vote in the second round. This follows his near-defeat in the first of two rounds of voting. Erdogan’s strong support among socially conservative Muslims combined with his focus on identity issues and his use of Turkey’s fight against the PKK militant group also played a role in his victory. Erdogan’s domination of the media, use of government resources and control of the courts have been identified as authoritarian features of his campaign. Although Erdogan’s rule has been characterised by illiberalism, both Western and Russian governments still recognise him as Turkey’s president.