Image Verification in the Age of AI and Video Games: Separating Fact from Fiction in 2023

For France’s Press and Media in Schools Week 2023, France 24’s Observers team, specialised in debunking misinformation, has produced a new annual edition of “Truth or Fake”, a short programme giving tips on how to disentangle fact from fiction. The 2023 edition of “Truth or Fake” focuses on how to verify photos and videos in the age of artificial intelligence, video games and TikTok. It consists of four episodes presented by Derek Thomson, editor of the France 24 Observers, and Catalina Marchant de Abreu, presenter of the daily edition of “Truth or Fake.”

The programme, produced in French, English and Arabic, is designed for use in middle schools and high schools in partnership with France’s media literacy agencyCLEMI (Centre pour l’Education aux Médias et à l’Information). It is aimed primarily at students, but contains tips and techniques that are useful to social media users of all ages.

#1 – How to detect an AI-generated photo

#2 – How to detect “deepfakes”

#3 – How to tell the difference between video game footage and reality

#4 – How to verify a video on TikTok

To learn more about verifying images on social media:

Follow the Debunked section on the France 24 Observers site, and “Truth or Fake” on France 24. Also check out our Verification Guidefor more tips and techniques. If you spot a photo or video online that you suspect is false – or being presented in a false context – let us know viaTwitteror email (observers@Jowhar.com).