Imprisoned Tunisian ex-minister refuses food and medicine, the delegation said

Tunisia’s imprisoned former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri refuses food or medicine after his transfer to hospital, said a member of a delegation that visited him on Monday.

Bhiri, the vice-president of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, whom President Kais Saied sees as an enemy, was arrested by plainclothes officers on Friday and his whereabouts were initially unknown.

Ennahdha had played a central role in Tunisian politics until President Kais Saied took power last year.

Tunisia was the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring revolts a decade ago, but civil society groups and Saied’s opponents have expressed fears of a return to authoritarianism a decade after the revolution that overthrew longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

On Sunday, activists and a former lawmaker in Ennahda said Bhiri was in critical condition and at risk of death.

But the source told AFP that Bhiri, 63, “is not in critical condition at the moment”.

The source, who asked not to be named, told AFP that a joint team from Tunisia’s independent anti-torture group INPT and the UN Commission on Human Rights visited Bhiri at the hospital in the northern city of Bizerte on Sunday.

He is “lively and clairvoyant” and is kept under close observation in a private room at the hospital’s cardiology department.

But since Friday, Bhiri has “refused to take any food or medicine, prompting his transfer to hospital,” the source said.

Mondher Ounissi, a doctor and member of Ennahdha’s executive agency, said on Sunday that Bhiri was suffering from several chronic diseases, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

He has been “deprived of his medicine” and “his life is threatened”, Ounissi told a news conference, adding that Bhiri usually takes 16 pills a day.

The Interior Ministry said on Friday that two people had been ordered under house arrest, without identifying them. It said the move was a “preventive measure dictated by the need to preserve national security”.

The president “bears full responsibility for Bhiri’s life”, the anti-Saied group “Citizens Against the Coup” said on Sunday on Twitter.

It said he had been “taken to hospital in a very serious condition”.

On July 25, Saied fired the Ennahdha-backed government and shut down parliament, presenting himself as the ultimate interpreter of the constitution.

He later took steps to govern by decree, and in early December he promised to continue with reforms of the political system.

