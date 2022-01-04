Imprisoned Ugandan satirist shows signs of torture during a brief home visit

Almost a week after his arrest, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a prominent Ugandan satirist and critic of President Yoweri Museveni, paid a surprise visit home under surveillance. Security forces wanted to search the dissident writer’s house, but his wife did not have to look for visible signs of torture as her husband once again fell victim to Uganda’s brutal crackdown on dissent.

The new year got off to a scary start for Eva Basiima, wife of the award-winning Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. She had not heard from her husband since he was arrested last week after the satirical novelist devalued Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his powerful son in social media posts.

When she saw her husband again on Monday, Basiima was left traumatized.

Almost a week after his arrest on December 28, security forces took Rukirabashaija home while conducting a search of his home. The 33-year-old novelist and winner of the prestigious PEN Pinter Prize 2021 showed visible signs of torture, according to his wife.

“He was in a bad condition … I broke down. I have never been as broken as yesterday,” Basiima said in a telephone interview with Jowharfrom her home in the Ugandan city of Iganga on Tuesday. “His legs were swollen, he looked starved. He tried to show me under his feet, his soles, they were very hard blown. He was handcuffed and wore the same clothes he wore on December 28, when he left us. “

While security guards searched the house for nearly three hours, overturned everything and frightened the couple’s three young children, Rukirabashaija was allowed to use the toilet. He was then allowed to shower – with an officer in the bathroom – because he had not been able to wash or even brush his teeth in almost a week.

“He’s refreshed [himself] and left his clothes in the bathroom. I looked at them, they were filled with blood, there were dried blood stains on his clothes. I took them and I kept them as evidence “, Basiima explained.

It was an ingenious move by a woman who is no stranger to Uganda’s systematic use of torture and intimidation tactics against critics of Museveni and his inner circle. Within hours, photos of her husband’s bloodstained shirt and underwear circulated on Twitter. In a statement warning the international community, Rukirabashaija’s lawyer Eron Kiiza on Monday published photographs of the clothes and condemned the “heinous torture” of his client.

The clothes of the tortured Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, usually a smart gentleman. Unlike the current chairman of @UHRC_UGANDA Mariam Wagadya, I condemn the heinous torture of KAKWENZA during the ongoing incommunicado and torture detention of the UPDF and Uganda Police. pic.twitter.com/2MWv9I20RF

– KIIZA ERON (@kiizaeron) January 3, 2022

During the house search, Basiima could not talk to her husband privately or anymore. But she saw sharp piercings on the soles of his feet, which made her suspect that her husband was forced to walk on nails. His stained underpants have raised fears that he urinates blood due to internal injuries.

To experience and write about torture

Signs of torture, including bruises and a damaged kidney, were unfortunately familiar to Basiima. This is the third time the Ugandan author has been arrested in the last two years. He has claimed that he was tortured during all his arrests.

In April 2020, Rukirabashaija was imprisoned and interrogated about his novel “The Greedy Barbarian”, which addresses themes of high-level corruption in a fictional country.

After the release, the author wrote about his experience of torture in another book, “Banana Republic: Where Writing Is Treasonous”. In September 2020, he was arrested again, questioned about his second novel and released on bail requiring him to report to the police weekly for an indefinite period.

Rukirabashaija’s fearless drive to speak the truth to power was internationally recognized last year, when he was awarded the PEN Pinter International Writer of Courage Award in October 2021.

Two months later, he was arrested again when he drove from his home in Iganga, where he had celebrated Christmas, to the capital Kampala.

“Unconditional” release order, but no freedom

Under Ugandan law, detainees can be detained for 48 hours without charge. But Basiima had not heard anything about the case, nor had she seen or heard from her husband until his shocking appearance on Monday morning, almost a week after he was arrested.

During the house search, the 33-year-old continued to ask security officials for details about the accusations against her husband. They refused to answer and told her instead that the charges would be filed in a court in Kampala later on Monday. When they left, Basiima made the 120-kilometer journey from Iganga to Kampala, but there was no court hearing. She came home shortly after midnight.

On Tuesday, a court in Kampala ruled in Rukirabashaija’s favor in a civil lawsuit against his illegal detention without charge. Magistrate Irene Nambatya decided that the Ugandan author should be released “unconditionally” and added: “Every police officer should follow the above order.”

But in a telephone interview with Jowharjust hours after the verdict, Kiiza said his client had not been released. Rukirabashaija was due to appear in a separate criminal court on Tuesday, but he did not appear, the human rights lawyer stated.

“No formal charges have been brought – it can only be done when he is brought before a court. They can still go ahead and charge him. The highest probability is that they will prosecute him. The police are afraid to present him in court with torture marks, that is why they delay in bringing him to justice, Kiiza explained.

Since Rukirabashaija’s arrest, Kiiza has said he has been denied access to his client.

Meanwhile, Charles Twiine, a spokesman for the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), told reporters in Kampala that Rukirabashaija would be charged under the Computer Misuse Act with a crime that could carry up to a year in prison.

Despite the civilian decision for his immediate release, the authorities are likely to continue to intimidate Rukirabashaija. “This is in line with what has already happened to Kakwenza: when he was arrested for the second time and released, he was required to report to the police pending investigation. It is within the continuum of ongoing harassment for his open criticism of public officials,” Nduko explained. o’Matigere, Africa’s regional coordinator at PEN International, in a telephone interview with Jowharfrom Nairobi.

A “quasi-monarchy” with “military aristocracy” substantiated

Uganda’s crackdown on freedom of expression increased ahead of last year’s election, when Museveni – Africa’s longest-serving leader – won a sixth term. His main rival – a former rap star known by his stage name, Bobby Wine – questioned the results but later withdrew the case, citing a lack of confidence in the justice system.

Rukirabashaija had recently intensified criticism of Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, an army general whom many Ugandans believe is positioning to take over from his 77-year-old father.

The 47-year-old Kainerugaba’s rise in the military ranks is closely monitored by experts who state that the country’s security forces are the key to his father’s grip on power.

During his 35 years in power, Museveni, a former senior military officer, has often mixed officers to remove rivals and promote loyalists. His inner circle today includes his son; his wife, Education Minister Janet Museveni; and his younger brother, former military officer Salim Saleh. It is a nexus of power that the British magazine Africa Confidential sharply described as “a quasi-monarchy” with “a kind of military aristocracy that underlies it”.

On social media, Museveni’s son is a figure bigger than life; a topic that has been widely praised by government critics and expats. But the 47-year-old first son, who leads the military’s land forces and commands special forces accused of violations, also has loud followers on Twitter proclaiming that Kainerugaba is the man who will “carry out the mission to transform Uganda”.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba will continue the mission to transform Uganda, unite the EAC and Africa at large. He will also advocate for a common African market. Vote Gen # MK2026 for the Presidency pic.twitter.com/HpIt6BaQk8

– Nuwamanya Isaac Niyi (@nuwamanyaisaac) January 4, 2022 “Justice must prevail”

When he took power in 1986, ending years of tyranny under Idi Amin and Milton Obote, Museveni was hailed as a reformist. But the former rebel has since stifled dissent and changed the constitution to allow himself to run in elections again and again.

“The international community must focus on Uganda and condemn the ruthless lack of respect for human rights until Uganda takes seriously its constitutional promises and international rights obligations, which it signs,” O’Matigere said.

The East African country has long been a major recipient of US foreign and security assistance, especially for counter-terrorism operations in the region, especially in Somalia.

But recently, there are signs that Washington’s patience with the Museveni administration’s violations is running out. Following the latest crackdown on opposition supporters before the election, which killed more than 50 people, Museveni failed to make it to US President Joe Biden’s list of invitees to the December 2021 Democracy Summit.

Last month, the United States announced sanctions against Uganda’s military intelligence chief, Major General Abel Kandiho, citing his involvement in serious human rights abuses, including assault, sexual assault and torture.

But from her home in Iganga – where she is struggling to calm her three young children, traumatized by the sight of their severely abused father brought home by security officials – Basiima said she would like the international community to do more. “In my humble opinion, justice must prevail,” she said slowly between sobs. “I call on the international community to fight for justice and for all the help that can be given to us.”