Improving Internet Access and Digital Trust in Africa

The Internet is an essential resource for everyday life, and we use it to stay current, for school and increasingly more work. But major inequalities with regard to web access remain, with much of the world lagging behind in terms of connectivity, deepening existing inequalities. The spread of misinformation is also a major issue across the continent. For more information on what is being done to address these challenges, join us Nnenna Nwakanma of the World Wide Web Foundation for Perspective.