In a bid to compete with ChatGPT backed by Microsoft, Google introduces a more intelligent Bard.

Google has announced it is expanding the use of artificial intelligence across its platform.

The company is opening Bard, a rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, to 180 countries whilst applying generative AI to supercharge its leading search engine.

At an annual Google developers conference in Silicon Valley, executives revealed the company’s focus on enhancing core products, which includes the Bing search engine.

Google’s AI efforts will be conducted in a “bold and responsible” way, according to senior product director Jack Krawczyk.

Other executives revealed how generative AI is being integrated into Gmail, photo editing, online work tools and more.

Google is also letting partners build AI-enhanced browser extensions, including one from Adobe that will let users generate images.

The company also announced new Pixel devices, including a $1,799 foldable smartphone with a bendable screen that is the size of a tablet computer when opened.

Despite its potential impact on disinformation and job obsolescence, AI’s uses continue to expand. Microsoft expanded public access to its generative AI programs recently, which is powered by models made by OpenAI.

The company’s early investment gave it a head start in the “AI battle with Google,” according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

However, the risks from AI have been highlighted by experts, with risks including voice clones, deep-fake videos and convincing written messages.