In a Crucial Election, Turkey Votes to Determine Fate of Erdogan

Turkey held a significant election on Sunday, which could either extend the 21-year rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or shift the mostly Muslim nation towards a more secular path. The presidential and parliamentary elections have turned into a referendum on Turkey’s longest-serving leader and his Islamic-rooted party. Erdogan has faced more than a dozen challenging elections, with polls suggesting that he might lose this one. He has steered the nation of 85 million into becoming a military and geopolitical heavyweight that plays roles in conflicts stretching from Syria to Ukraine. However, Erdogan’s second decade in power saw significant social and political turmoil and a failed 2016 coup attempt, which prompted sweeping purges that sent chills through Turkish society and made him an increasingly uncomfortable partner for the West. Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his six-party alliance emerged as a clear alternative to Erdogan, facilitating the formation of a broad-based coalition that Erdogan excelled at forging through his career. Polls suggest that the 74-year-old secular opposition leader is within touching distance of breaking the 50-percent threshold needed to win in the first round. The election’s outcome is critical for Washington, Brussels, Moscow and Damascus, given Turkey’s footprint in both Europe and the Middle East. Erdogan faces Turkey’s most severe economic crisis of his time in power and disquiet over his government’s stuttering response to a February earthquake that claimed more than 50,000 lives. Turkey has 64 million registered voters, with an expected heavy turnout at Sunday’s polls, which will select a new 600-seat parliament.