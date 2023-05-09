In a retaliatory action, China dismisses Canada’s chief representative in Shanghai.

China responded on Tuesday by expelling a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai, following Ottawa’s decision to order a Chinese diplomat based in Toronto to leave the country.

The current escalation in bilateral tensions has been catalysed by concerns over Chinese influence in Canada.

On Monday, Canada expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei following an intelligence report that accused him of attempting to target a Canadian lawmaker who had criticised China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority.

In response to Canada’s actions, China ordered Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, the consul of the Canadian consulate in Shanghai, to leave China by May 13.

Chinese officials indicated that they reserve the right to take further action in response to Canadian measures.

Diplomatic tensions have been growing since the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018.

Beijing subsequently arrested two Canadian nationals on spying charges. These individuals were eventually freed earlier this year.

The situation was exacerbated further last year when China imposed a three-year ban on imports of Canadian canola, the country’s largest crop, from trading companies Richardson International and Viterra, citing concerns over pests. China is also a major importer of Canadian wheat and potash.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) report produced in 2021 about Chinese influence in Canada contained information about potential GOP threats to Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.

The contents of the report were only made public this month, revealing that China had sought information about Chong and his family in an apparent attempt to deter him from taking anti-Chinese government positions. China’s Toronto consulate-general dismissed the claims as “purely baseless”.

Canadian media outlets have carried several anonymous reports alleging that the Chinese government has sought to interfere in Canada’s last two elections, a claim rejected by Beijing.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously suggested that China had attempted to meddle in both the 2019 and 2021 votes. However, he has appointed an independent special investigator to look into the allegations.