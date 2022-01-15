In Kazakhstan, opacity around civilian casualties and arrests of activists

In Kazakhstan, calm has returned after the bloody repression of peaceful protests on January 5 and 6 that broke out in riots. Now that the number of victims is up to 225 according to the latest official statistics, two versions are confronting each other. The authorities in the country are talking about an “anti-terrorist” operation while human rights defenders condemn arbitrary arrests and total opacity on the part of the government.

Ten days after the repression of protests triggered by an increase in energy prices, there is still confusion in Kazakhstan. The human figure is up to 225 deaths according to the latest count by the Kazakh authorities, a dramatic increase compared to previous counts.

On the one hand, the government is defending the version of an “anti-terrorist” intervention, on the other hand, the residents are talking about violent repression by the authorities. After the protests escalated, security forces were ordered to fire sharp ammunition. According to the official version, the central police station was hit by 27 attacks by suspected terrorists.

Some families are still looking for the bodies of their loved ones, who disappeared in early January. Since the events, several films from inside the mortuaries have been circulating on the Internet, where the protesters’ relatives are trying to find their family members.

