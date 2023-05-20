In Kinshasa, DR Congo security forces engage in conflict with demonstrators against the government.

Democratic Republic of Congo security forces used tear gas and engaged in skirmishes on the streets of Kinshasa with protestors on Saturday, who were demonstrating against alleged irregularities in voter registration. The protestors were also expressing their anger over the increasing cost of living and the prolonged insecurity in the eastern region of the country, where armed militias and rebel groups continue to attack, resulting in hundreds of deaths and the displacement of more than one million people. A dozen protestors were detained by security forces shortly after the start of the demonstration, which had been called for by opposition leaders. “The procession is not allowed to come here, this is not the authorised route,” said police commander Faustin Numbi at the scene of the clash. Congo is set to hold a general election on December 20 with President Felix Tshisekedi expected to seek a second term. However, political tensions are on the rise in the world’s leading cobalt producer, with some opposition candidates complaining of delays and alleged irregularities in a voter registration drive that they say is being conducted to their disadvantage. Four opposition leaders, Martin Fayulu, Moise Katumbi, among others, called for the protest on Saturday. “It’s sad, you see, they are firing tear gas. Just before, it was real ammunition,” Katumbi told journalists near the protest venue in Kinshasa. Fayulu’s vehicle was surrounded by security forces who continued to fire tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. “The electoral register is not reliable, and we’ll not compromise on this issue,” Fayulu added. Congo’s electoral commission is expected to publish voter registration data on Sunday. (Reuters)