In Mariupol, a war of pictures to prove who controls the city

Mariupol, the city besieged by the Russian army, has become a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance. Amid fierce fighting and devastating bombing attacks, Mariupol has also become the site of a war of images. Propaganda photos and videos from both sides were widely circulated as evidence of Ukrainian or Russian control of the city. However, a closer examination shows that no one is.

Who actually controls Mariupol? A large port city on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov was the site of fierce battles. But as the last of the freelance journalists left the city on March 21, a propaganda war spread there on both sides.

On the other hand, Russian troops surrounded the city, striving to occupy it. Chechen fighters, as well as separatists from the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, joined the offensive.

On the other hand, the defense is carried out by Ukrainian soldiers of the 36th Marine Infantry Brigade, 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade, as well as elements of the Azov National Regiment. Founded in 2014 as a far-right paramilitary group linked to neo-Nazis, the Azov Battalion has since been incorporated into the Ukrainian National Guard under the name of the Azov Regiment.

Chechen fighters publish many videos – but from the same region, videos of pro-Russian Chechen fighters were the most numerous and were widely circulated, especially on the official Telegram account Kadyrov_95, which belongs to the President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

On March 21, this Telegram account shared a minute and a half video showing Chechen fighters advancing along Morskyi Street in eastern Mariupol (location selected here). They are on foot and escorted by Russian tanks, identified by a large white Z symbol.

The video was shared with this text, originally in Russian:

Chechen fighters are successfully advancing in the direction of Mariupol. […]Thanks to the skillful distribution of force and resources, our fighters not only successfully eliminate firing positions, but also provide reliable cover for their comrades from Russian military formations.

The tone of the message is the same across this Telegram account: confident and victorious. But the allegations made by this account are impossible to verify and lack evidence. Careful investigation of the visual elements in these propaganda images allows us to understand how Chechen soldiers are actually mobilized on the ground.

Chechen fighters and Russian tanks advancing along a street in the east of the city (above). We compared the images in this video with Google Street View (below). © Kadyrov_95 / Google Street View Two days later, on March 23, another video – two minutes long – was posted on the same Telegram channel. A similar image shows Chechen fighters smiling for the camera through the destroyed buildings.

But after analyzing the visual evidence in this video, we found the exact location where it was filmed (here) – still on Morskyi Street, only 350 meters from the center of Mariupol.

The indicators visible in the video (above) allowed us to find out where to shoot, by comparing it with Yandex maps (below). © Kadyrov_95 / Yandex Map A third video (shown in the tweet below) was geolocated by the Information Resilience Center. It shows Chechen fighters shooting and waving Kadyrov’s flag, both of which were filmed at the same location as the first two videos.

Geolocation of pro-Russian Kadyrov’s Chechen fighters in Mariupol. Location: 47.098281, 37.636278 pic.twitter.com/SYb1QUxQyo

– Center for Information Resilience (@Cen4infoRes) March 26, 2022 Azov nationalists continue to fight the Russians in Mariupol On the Ukrainian side, the Azov National Regiment was openly promoting its achievements in Mariupol.

In a video posted on an official account on March 25, Azov soldiers claimed to have destroyed two Russian BMD-2 infantry vehicles. The footage of the attack, taken from a drone, allowed us to determine the location of the accident in the western suburbs of Mariupol (here).

Azov soldiers attacked the vehicles of the Russian army, probably with light artillery, west of the city. © Azov Marioupol / Google Maps The text accompanying this combat video is also typical of tried and tested propaganda: “Azov fighters killed the enemy without destroying any civilian infrastructure.”

Here again, it was impossible for the France 24 observers to verify this information. If these images did indeed show the destruction of Russian vehicles, it should be noted that nearby buildings were also partially affected.

Another video, filmed again by a drone and published by Azov on March 23, shows the devastation in Mariupol several weeks after the war. We located this video, this time taken by the Ukrainians, on the same Morskyi Street where the Chechen fighters were advancing in the videos above, to the east of the city.

While we can’t say exactly when any of these videos were taken, it is clear that at least this area was the subject of dispute on both sides at the time.

Another video also appeared on March 28 on Telegram. Filmed by the correspondent of RT (Russian Funding Channel) in Mariupol. Russian fighters are shown entering the main base of the Azov Regiment in Mariupol, which is still to the east of the city, and emptied of Ukrainian soldiers at that time.

Two points of comparison between the video published by RT (above) and an archive photo (below) of the base of the Azov Regiment. So it is possible to confirm at least a temporary presence of Russian soldiers inside the compound. © RT / Google Maps Mariupol, a strategic target of Russian forces Despite claims by both sides in these propaganda videos, our analysis did not indicate any evidence of Ukrainian or Russian control of the city. As is typical of urban combat, the lines of control are constantly on the move.

However, this propaganda shows efforts from both sides to actually compete for control of the port city. Mariupol, strategically located between Donbass and Crimea, is a critical target for Russian forces.

The regions of Crimea and Donbass have been the scene of some of the fastest advances by the Russian army since the offensive began on February 24. If the Russian generals succeeded in consolidating their control over the entire southern part of Ukraine by capturing Mariupol, it would give them new access to the Sea of ​​Azov and represent a great symbolic victory.

But in reality, the fight is still raging and no victory has been achieved. Amid fierce attacks, more than 100,000 civilians are still trapped in Mariupol, according to the city’s mayor Vadim Boychenko in an interview on March 29 with BFMTV.