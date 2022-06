In Namibia, shepherd canines grow to be unlikely allies in defending leopards

Namibia is residence to about 3,500 cheetahs, or half the world’s inhabitants of cheetahs. However the animals there are threatened by farmers, who usually shoot them to defend their herds.

To guard the large cats, the wildlife sanctuary had the concept of ​​coaching sheepdogs. These prized guard canines, which hold leopards from getting too near the herds, are supplied to farmers who use them to guard their goats or sheep.

Our France 2 colleagues report, with Camille Nedelek at France 24.