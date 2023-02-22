In Orekhiv, the Ukrainian “ghost city”, few have suffered from Russian bombing

Only a few kilometers from the southeastern entrance line, Orekiev grew to become a ghost city a yr after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Oraken. Houses have been destroyed, buildings lowered to rubble and retailers closed because of each day Russian bombing. However few residents haven’t left Orekiev, telling France 24 they’re decided to remain regardless of the difficulties.

Earlier than the warfare, Orekhev was dwelling to over 14,000 folks. One yr later, it had largely been lowered to rubble. The few remaining residents don’t have any entry to water, fuel or electrical energy.

Valentina, 82, has stayed in her hometown together with her son, who’s caring for her. “That is our land. I used to work within the fields right here. How can I go away all this? I constructed this home myself – with my very own fingers.”

However she is usually so frightened, she struggles to sleep, conscious of the upcoming hazard of one other Russian assault.

(Click on on the video participant above to see the complete report.)

Ukraine, 1 yr in © Studio graphique France Médias Monde