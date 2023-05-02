In principle, the two conflicting generals of Sudan commit to a seven-day ceasefire.

The government of South Sudan announced on Tuesday that warring generals in Sudan have agreed “in principle” to a seven-day ceasefire, following repeated violations of previous truces. Diplomatic efforts have intensified to end the war in Africa’s third-largest country as warnings of a “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis increase. More than 430,000 people have been displaced and hundreds have been killed or wounded. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s army chief, and his deputy turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed “in principle” to a truce from May 4th to 11th. Multiple truces agreed since fighting began on April 15 have been repeatedly violated. Despite the humanitarian needs, the UN stated on Tuesday that its 2023 aid appeal for Sudan was $1.5 billion short.