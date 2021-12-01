In Rwanda, government policies encourage milk consumption

Every morning in Rwanda’s capital Kigali, long lines appear outside milk bars, where people come to socialize and relax with large pints of ikivuguto, a fermented milk mixed with honey. The consumption of milk took root in the culture of the country as a result of a government policy initiated after the 1994 genocide to revive the economy and combat malnutrition. In 2006, the government established the Girinka program, in an attempt to ensure that even the poorest families could afford a cow.

But Rwandan milk consumption, on a scale unique in Africa, also stems from the social value attributed to cows, which are an intrinsic part of the country’s culture and a common reference in poetry, song, and dance. Our correspondent reports.

Program prepared by Jennie Shin.

Program aired for the first time on November 19.