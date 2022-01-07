In the crystal ball: Coronavirus year 2

Another year begins with the coronavirus taking hold of headlines and limiting people again, this time with its latest variant, Omicron. It was first discovered in South Africa and is spreading rapidly around the world.

The new year began with the Covid-19 pandemic continuing with its outbreak. Omicron is highly contagious, but appears less deadly than its predecessor, the Delta variant. Some experts and decision-makers hope to achieve some form of herd immunity, but disagreement remains.

