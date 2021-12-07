Incoming German government signs coalition agreement

Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) signed a coalition agreement on Tuesday outlining how to accelerate a green transition and modernize Europe’s largest economy when they take office this week.

The alliance between the unlikely bedfellows, the first national grouping of its kind, ends a 16-year conservative-led government under Angela Merkel, who did not run for a fifth term in the September elections.

Olaf Scholz of the SPD will be elected chancellor by the lower house of the Bundestag parliament and will officially take office on Wednesday.

Under the “Dare More Progress” logo, prominent members of the three parties signed the 177-page agreement in front of television cameras.

“This should be a morning for a new beginning,” Scholz said.

FDP leader Christian Lindner said the last few weeks had been about talking and now was the time to act.

“Starting this week we want to work to move forward. We have no illusions, we face great challenges,” he said.

The parties presented the agreement last month, but needed the members to approve it before signing it.

Democracy ‘unites us’

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Berlin, Scholz said his new tripartite government will focus on working with democracies around the world and praised US President Joe Biden for strengthening a community of democratic countries.

“Now it is clear, what unites us,” said Scholz.

His comments came days before Biden hosted a virtual summit on democracy focused on the challenges and opportunities democracies face.

The United States has invited more than 100 countries, including Taiwan, to the summit. Washington’s main rivals, China and Russia, have not been invited.

Confirming that his first visit abroad as chancellor would be to France, Scholz also stressed the importance of strengthening the European Union.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)