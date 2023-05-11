WORLD NEWS

Increasing Criticism of Regional Forces Fighting M23 Rebels in Eastern DR Congo

By hanad

Concerns have been raised over the regional force deployed by East African nations in the Democratic Republic of Congo to halt the progress of the M23 rebels in the country’s east. Although the regional force insists that the rebels are gradually retreating from the territories they captured, the Congolese authorities remain skeptical and are calling for an open discussion on the East African Community’s force’s mission. On May 9, President Felix Tshisekedi expressed his disappointment, hinting that the troops could withdraw by the end of June. Our reporters bring you the latest update on the situation.

hanad 10357 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More