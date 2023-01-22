India bans documentary investigating Modi’s position within the 2002 Gujarat riots

India has banned the printed of a BBC documentary that questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s management throughout the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips by way of social media was forbidden.

Kanchan Gupta, an advisor to the federal government, stated on his Twitter account on Saturday that directives to forestall the clips from being shared had been issued utilizing emergency powers accessible to the federal government beneath the nation’s IT guidelines.

IMPORTANT: The Ministry of Info and Broadcasting has issued pointers for TV channels towards broadcasting disturbing/bloody visuals that drastically hurt journalistic norms whereas reporting on accidents, deaths, and violence together with violence towards girls, youngsters, and the aged.

Whereas the BBC didn't broadcast the documentary in India, the video was uploaded to some YouTube channels, Gupta stated.

Gupta stated the federal government has issued orders to Twitter to dam greater than 50 tweets linked to the documentary’s video, and YouTube has been instructed to dam any uploads of the video.

He added that each YouTube and Twitter adhered to the directives.

Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat when it was gripped by communal riots that left greater than 1,000 individuals useless, in keeping with authorities counts – most of them Muslims. The violence erupted after a practice carrying Hindu pilgrims caught hearth, killing 59 individuals.

Human rights activists estimate that at the least twice that quantity died within the riots.

Modi has denied accusations that he didn’t cease the riots. A particular investigation workforce appointed by the Supreme Court docket to analyze the position of Modi and others within the violence stated, in a 541-page report in 2012, that it had discovered no proof to prosecute the then prime minister.

Modi was later appointed president of his personal occasion, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Social gathering, which he led to energy basically elections in 2014 after which in 2019.

Final week, a spokesperson for India’s international ministry known as the BBC documentary a “propaganda piece” meant to advertise a “discredited story”.

