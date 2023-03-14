India’s Stolen Heritage: Authorities press for return of spiritual artifacts

/ Exhibits / Focus 05:55 FOCUS © France 24 Will the Metropolitan Museum of Artwork in New York show objects stolen from India? In line with an investigation by Indian Specific, revealed this Tuesday, March 14, some 77 artifacts included within the MET catalog have been donated to the museum by an Indian artwork seller who has since been sentenced to 10 years in jail for artwork trafficking.

Since 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it his mission to return artworks stolen throughout and after British colonialism. Typically, these embody statues and work of Hindu and Buddhist deities. These idols discover their solution to artwork galleries and are auctioned off for a number of million euros.