Inside displacement is all-time excessive: 5 million in Ethiopia alone

Almost 60 million folks have been internally displaced worldwide, and the Ukraine disaster is one purpose for the sudden rise in battle, but additionally battle, extreme famine and drought within the Horn of Africa.

Well being care employees in Zimbabwe are leaving in droves for a lot higher-paying jobs overseas – our reporters have a look at how well being care providers are dealing with an enormous employees scarcity, and the town’s Dakarubin Biennale of Artwork showcases greater than 80 artists from Africa and the diaspora.