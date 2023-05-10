Inter triumphs over AC Milan in first leg of Champions League semi-final.

Inter Milan are on the verge of reaching the Champions League final after a stunning 2-0 victory against AC Milan in an electrifying derby in the last-four stage. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan struck early goals putting Inter in a commanding position ahead of the second leg on Tuesday. The San Siro outfit dominated proceedings and barely allowed Milan any chances on goal. Despite Hakan Calhanoglu hitting the post and Dzeko missing an excellent chance in the second half, Inter still remain firm favorites to reach the final of Europe’s premier club competition for the first time in 13 years. This win would be extra special for Inter, as it would avenge their past semi-final defeats to Milan in 2003 and 2005. The victors of this tie will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final, which is scheduled to be held on June 10 in Istanbul. Milan, who hit the woodwork through Sandro Tonali, face an enormous challenge to win their eighth European title and will hope to have Rafael Leao back in the team for the decisive encounter next week. The absence of star man Leao weakened Milan’s attack and enabled Inter to play more aggressively.