Interfaith service held in Cape Town for Desmond Tutu

The musical and interreligious memorial tributes were shared Wednesday at a special ceremony in the city of Capetians that celebrated the life and philosophy of the late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

In addition, the prime minister of Somalia discusses the country’s growing political dispute with senior US officials. There is growing international concern that the suspension of the prime minister by the president on Monday could trigger military clashes.

And human rights activists warn that accusations of witchcraft are being used in Kenya to force elderly widows from their lands. More than 150 women have been murdered in recent years after being labeled as witches by their communities.