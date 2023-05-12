Interior minister confirms premeditated nature of deadly attack at Tunisian synagogue

A premeditated attack by a Tunisian national guardsman intentionally targeted the ancient synagogue on the Mediterranean island of Djerba, killing five people, according to Tunisia’s interior minister, Kamel Fekih. Fekih is committed to protecting foreigners and ensuring the stability of the country following the attack on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of three Tunisian servicemen and two civilians attending an international pilgrimage at the El Ghriba synagogue and left a dozen others injured. El Ghriba has been deemed one of the world’s oldest Jewish temples. The attacker’s identity was revealed as Wissam Khazri, and, while Tunisian forces killed him within 120 seconds of arriving outside the complex, authorities have not yet offered an explanation for the attack. It is not considered a terrorist act.

An investigation has been launched by France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office since a French citizen was among the victims. The victims identified as cousins are Aviel Haddad, 30, who held dual Tunisian and Israeli citizenship, and Benjamin Haddad, 42, who was French. Fekih has called on security services to remain vigilant and has warned of efforts to destabilize the North African country.

In 2002, a truck bombing killed about 20 people at the entrance to the same temple during the annual Jewish pilgrimage. Al-Qaida claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed German and French tourists as well as Tunisians.