International Support Required to Combat Extremism in Africa’s Sahel

Africa’s Sahel region is dealing with a surge of violent extremism, but the counterterrorism force established in 2014 to combat groups aligned with al-Qaida, the Islamic State, and other organizations has failed to stem their advances. If greater international support and regional cooperation are not forthcoming, instability will spread toward West African coastal countries, a senior UN official warned on Tuesday. “Resolute advances in the fight against terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crime in the Sahel desperately need to be made,” said UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa Martha Pobee at a UN Security Council meeting.

The counterterrorism force comprised of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania, and Niger lost Mali a year ago when its ruling junta withdrew. Pobee stated that the force has not carried out any major military operations since January. France’s counterterrorism force relocated from Mali to Niger due to tensions with the junta and Mali’s decision to welcome Russian Wagner mercenaries on its territory, and the force is adapting to this new reality. Burkina Faso and Niger recently renewed their military cooperation with Mali to counter increasing extremist attacks, but “insecurity in the tri-border area continues to grow,” Pobee added.

Pobee criticized the international community for failing to provide the joint force with the necessary funding and support to operate fully and independently. An agreement between the UN, EU, and the force that would have seen the UN peacekeeping force in Mali provide fuel, medical evacuation, engineering support and rations to the joint force is due to end in June. Pobee expressed hope that the Security Council would address the issue of funding for African peace operations by the UN.

“The Sahel is at a crossroads with many threats to international peace and security, and it’s absolutely vital that we provide support to the force,” said the executive secretary of the G5 Sahel, Eric Tiaré. “The force needs what it has always lacked and what it has always sought. That is sustainable funding and equipment as we seek to counter terrorism.”

Several reports by UN experts in recent years have indicated that Africa has suffered the most significant impact from terrorism, and that the Islamic State group’s expansion in Africa’s center, south, and Sahel regions is particularly concerning. In August, African security expert Martin Ewi stated that at least 20 African countries directly experienced the Islamic State’s activity, while over 20 others were “used for logistics and to mobilize funds and other resources.”

Ewi said that the Lake Chad Basin, which borders Chad, Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon, was the extremist group’s biggest area of operation, and areas in the Sahel were now “ungovernable.” Pobee has warned that without significant progress in the fight against terrorism, “it will become increasingly difficult to reverse the security trajectory in the Sahel, and the further expansion of insecurity towards coastal West African countries.”

Pobee also highlighted recent instability in Sudan as an additional cause for concern, stating: “The devastating effects of the continuing destabilization of the Sahel would be felt far beyond the region and the African continent.”

Jeffrey DeLaurentis, the U.S. deputy ambassador, expressed concern over the security, humanitarian, and political crises in the Sahel, which he attributed primarily to governance failures. He criticized state-led military operations in Mali and Burkina Faso, as well as Mali’s collaboration with Wagner mercenaries, which he claimed had resulted in “large-scale civilian casualties and reports of human rights violations.” DeLaurentis urged Mali to return to the G5 Sahel, arguing that regional efforts are essential in the fight against terrorism, crime networks, and climate change. Additionally, he pledged U.S. support for Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mali’s transitions to democratically elected governments. “We and other partners are keen to consider restarting currently restricted support,” he said. “The election of democratic governments would help us resume such assistance.”