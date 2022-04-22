WORLD NEWS

Intersection of “Afro Feminists” with Professor Rama Sala Deng

By hanad

Related Posts

Stay: Mayor says the destiny of trapped Mariupol residents…

Portuguese authorities title an official suspect within the…

It is a controversial query, notably in France: Do feminist, anti-racist and LGBT actions fall into the general public area of universalism? Or ought to it’s damaged down into smaller sub-movements to higher cope with the cross-cutting nature of repression? In her newest e-book African Feminists, College of Edinburgh professor Rama Sala Deng examines what it means to be a feminist particularly in Africa, by means of a sequence of interviews with activists throughout the continent, and she or he joins us in perspective.

hanad 7687 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More