Interview with a Colombian teenager whose videos put farm work in the spotlight

Fourteen-year-old Carlos Alberto Díaz Colmenares lives on a farm in San Francisco, Colombia, about 50 kilometers from the capital Bogotá. Through an Instagram page he runs with his brother, he has accumulated a large following for his videos that educate people about farm life, the environment, and the important work that farmers do.

In videos shared on Instagram, Díaz Colmenares dances, goes out to the market, gives advice on how to feed the chickens and explains how much work it really takes to grow the tomatoes that end up in your salads.

He and his family moved to his farm in 2020, just a few months after the Covid-19 pandemic began. When she realized how difficult farm work really was, she started sharing videos to help people support and value farmers.

We shot our first video on July 9, 2020. We had started planting tomatoes and cucumbers and decided to film the process to see if people were really interested. We thought the video would probably get less than 50 views, but in the end, it was really successful. [Editor’s note: the first video has more than 10,000 views]. So we decided to move on even though, at first, I was very shy because I wasn’t used to being filmed.

>> Read more at The Observers: How a Colombian teenager uses social media to highlight the work of farmers