Investigation Launched by Tunisia Following Fatal Shooting in Close Proximity to Synagogue

The Tunisian authorities are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred during a Jewish pilgrimage at Africa’s oldest synagogue, which led to five deaths and caused widespread panic. The security forces have placed a tight cordon around the site on Djerba island as officials try to determine if the shootings were a random killing spree or an anti-Semitic terrorist attack. The perpetrator of the shootings, a police officer, first killed a colleague and took his ammunition before going to the Ghriba synagogue and opening fire. He killed two visitors and injured two more, with six police officers being also shot, two of whom later succumbed to their injuries. The assailant was eventually shot dead by security forces. The former Tunisian Tourism Minister, Rene Trabelsi, who was at the synagogue during the shootings, named the visitors killed and condemned the attack. Tunisia has not experienced a deadly attack on foreigners since 2015, and this was the first attack on the Ghriba pilgrimage since the suicide truck bombing that killed 21 people in 2002.

The Tunisian interior ministry said that investigations into the motive for the attack were ongoing, and refrained from referring to the shooting as a terrorist attack. France and the US have condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the Tunisian people. Organisers said that over 5,000 Jewish faithful, mostly from overseas, participated in this year’s pilgrimage, which only resumed in 2022 after being suspended for two years due to the pandemic. The pilgrimage is an essential part of Jewish tradition in Tunisia and is at the heart of the dwindling Jewish community. Tunisia has recently experienced a significant economic downturn, which was exacerbated by the pandemic and the aftereffects of terrorist attacks in Tunis and Sousse in 2015. However, authorities claim to have made significant progress in the fight against terrorism in recent years.