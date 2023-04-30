Investigation launched into Auchan’s Russian subsidiary amid fraud allegations

French retailer Auchan has said it is fully co-operating with French justice authorities over a probe into the practices of its Russian arm. “Auchan is a victim in the case and reserves the right to join the case as a civil party. The inquiry aims to clarify certain facts within the Russian subsidiary of Auchan but is not directed against Auchan itself,” the company said. French magazine Challenges and the Financial Times earlier reported a French financial prosecutor had opened the probe. The prosecutor’s department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.