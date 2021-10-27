Iran agrees to restart nuclear deal talks before end of November

Iran agreed to resume talks next month with world powers on its nuclear deal, the country’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday after meeting with EU mediators in Brussels.

The other participants in the talks, which included indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran, have yet to confirm their return to the table.

“We agreed to start negotiations before the end of November. The exact date would be announced in the course of next week,” Ali Bagheri, who also serves as Tehran’s chief negotiator, wrote on Twitter.

He said that he “had a very serious and constructive dialogue … on the essential elements for the success of the negotiations.”

The EU and world powers have been quick to try to enter negotiations in Vienna with the aim of reviving the 2015 agreement following the election of a hardliner in Iran.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran will “evaluate” the outcome of the Brussels meeting before setting a precise date.

“But it will not be too late,” he told reporters at a press conference in the Iranian capital.

The deal between Iran and world powers to find a long-term solution to the crisis over its controversial nuclear program has been moribund since former US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in May 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions.

His successor, Joe Biden, has said he is ready to re-enter the deal, provided Iran meets key preconditions, including full compliance with the deal, the terms of which it has repeatedly violated by stepping up nuclear activities since the United States. abandoned the pact.

But the Vienna-based talks through intermediaries made little progress, before being interrupted by the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s president and suspended for the past four months.

US point man on Iran, Rob Malley, renewed a warning Monday that the United States had “other options” if Iran’s nuclear work moves forward, though he said the Biden administration preferred diplomacy.

The EU acts as the coordinator of the agreement that also involves Great Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia.

Washington has said it is “very supportive” of the EU’s efforts to restart negotiations.

But he has insisted there is no alternative to the Vienna talks amid concerns that Tehran may be looking to delay the process by exploring other formats.

