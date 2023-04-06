Iran and Saudi Arabia’s Embassies to Reopen, Pledging to Restore “Stability” to the Middle East

Top diplomats from opposing Middle Eastern countries, Iran and Saudi Arabia, have met in Beijing, vowing to bring “security and stability” to their region following a surprise China-brokered deal. In a joint statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated that they would continue to improve ties and implement Beijing-brokered agreements signed over 20 years ago. The recent reconciliation between the two countries may reshape relationships in the region characterised by turbulence. Talks between the foreign ministers are expected to be followed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Riyadh. The success of China in bringing Iran and Saudi Arabia together challenges the United States’ role as the primary outside power broker in the Middle East.