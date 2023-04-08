Iran Installs Cameras in Public Spaces to Identify and Penalize Women Who Don’t Wear Veils

In an effort to curb the increasing number of women defying Iran’s compulsory dress code, authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalize those who are unveiled. The police announced this move on Saturday.

After identification, violators will receive “warning text messages as to the consequences.” The police statement said that this move aims to “prevent resistance against the hijab law” as resistance tarnishes the country’s spiritual image and spreads insecurity. This statement was carried by the judiciary’s Mizan news agency and other state media.

Since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in custody of the morality police last September, an increasing number of Iranian women have been ditching their veils. Mahsa Amini had been detained for violating the hijab rule, and security forces violently put down the revolt. Despite the risk of arrest, women are still widely seen unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops, and streets around the country. Videos of unveiled women resisting the morality police have flooded social media.

The police statement called on business owners to “seriously monitor the observance of societal norms with their diligent inspections.” Under Iran’s Islamic sharia law, imposed after the 1979 revolution, women are required to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures, and violators have faced public rebuke, fines, or arrest.

An Interior Ministry statement on March 30 referred to the veil as “one of the civilizational foundations of the Iranian nation” and “one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic,” and stated that there would be no retreat on the issue. It urged citizens to confront unveiled women, and such directives have in past decades encouraged hardliners to attack women. Last week, a viral video showed a man throwing yogurt at two unveiled women in a shop.

(Reuters)