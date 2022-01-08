Iranian dissident Baktash Abtin dies in detention after falling ill with Covid-19

Iranian dissident poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin, who was serving a prison sentence in Tehran on security charges, has died after falling ill with Covid-19, rights groups said on Saturday.

“Baktash Abtin has died,” the Iranian Writers Association said in a statement on its Telegram channel after the author was placed in an induced coma earlier this week.

The media rights group Reporters Without Borders confirmed the death of the 48-year-old author in a statement on Twitter and said that they accused the Iranian authorities of failing to save his life.

Abtin, a respected poet and author of several books, was sentenced to five years in prison on May 15, 2019 on charges of “illegal gathering and collusion against national security” and one year for “spreading propaganda against the state”, in connection with his joint author of a book on the history of the Iranian Writers’ Association, which has been critical of successive Iranian governments, according to the Dublin-based NGO, Front Line Defenders.

Insecure prisons, writers mouth-watering

Together with other authors, Keyvan Bajan and Reza Khandan Mahabadi, Abtin had in September 2021 received the PEN / Barbey Freedom to Write award from the copyright group PEN America.

On Friday, PEN America published an open letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei demanding “the best possible medical care” for Abatin as he fought for his life. “In addition, we urge that: he and all those unjustly imprisoned for their writing or expression be released immediately and unconditionally; that the authorities refrain from calling political prisoners to serve their sentences while conditions in Evin and other Iranian prisons remain precarious,” we said. . the letter.

There has been a growing concern in recent months among activists over the deaths of detainees in Iran, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic that fighters fear raging in Iranian prisons.

Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), called for responsibility for Abtin’s death. “Baktash Abtin is dead because the Iranian government wanted to put a muzzle on him in prison,” he said. “This is a preventable tragedy. Iran’s justice chief (Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejeie) must be held accountable,” he added.

In September, Amnesty International published a study in which Iran was accused of failing to take responsibility for at least 72 deaths in custody since January 2010, “despite credible reports that they were the result of torture or other ill-treatment.”

