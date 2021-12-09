Iranian police ‘intentionally attacked’ heads and eyes of protesters in Isfahan: witnesses

Iranian security forces carried out a violent crackdown on November 26 against farmers who had been peacefully protesting the redirection of a vital river in Isfahan for several weeks. Dozens of protesters lost eyes or suffered head injuries. Photos and eyewitness accounts indicate that security forces took aim and shot directly at the people.

The protest movement began on November 9, when farmers pitched tents on the dry bed of the Zayandeh Rood River, the river that runs through Isfahan, Iran’s third-largest city with more than two million inhabitants.

Farmers accuse authorities of redirecting water to neighboring Yazd province and are angry that local industries draw from the river, contributing to the sharp drop in water levels. They demand that the authorities open the dams in the region to release more water.

The authorities tolerated the protests for two weeks and journalists from Iran’s public television channel even interviewed the protesters.

But on the night of November 25, the security forces began a brutal crackdown, setting the protesters’ tents on fire. The next morning, riot police and Basijis, members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, entered and attacked the protesters. The security forces fired tear gas and beat the protesters with batons. Some also used pump-action shotguns, which use non-lethal bullets or projectiles.

But pump-action shotguns that use so-called non-lethal projectiles, such as rubber bullets, can cause serious injury or even death if fired at close range.

In Isfahan, weapons were loaded with shrapnel and hundreds of people were injured when security forces shot directly in the face of people. Many victims lost one or both eyes. Some victims were under 18 years of age.

A 15-year-old boy lost both eyes after being hit by shrapnel in the face. Photo of a human rights activist. © ‘Intentionally aimed at people’s heads’

Darya (not her real name) is a doctor in Isfahan. He was in contact with many of the people injured in the protests:

I can confirm that all the injuries I saw were to the upper body and most were head injuries. Many people had eye injuries or were blind. This is what happens when the order is given to use non-lethal weapons but also to end a protest on the same day. So I think orders like that really give the green light to the security forces to do whatever they want.

Photos showing people with shrapnel injuries to their eyes on November 26 in Isfahan, Iran. © Observers

“Forty people with eye injuries arrived at the hospitals. Twenty-one of those people were hospitalized, two in intensive care,” Nourrodin Soltanian, a spokesman for Isfahan hospitals, told Fars News, a news outlet with close ties to the Corps. the Revolutionary Guard of Iran. , November 28.

‘Most of the injured avoid going to the hospital for fear of being arrested’

Darya said:

We have no idea how many people were injured or who lost their sight, but one thing I am sure of is that the number of victims is much higher than the official count.

Since November 26, dozens of people have contacted me to find a doctor or surgeon who can remove shrapnel from their bodies without registering their names. Most of the injured avoid going to hospital for fear of arrest.

If the wounds are not too deep and are in a part of the body that is not too dangerous, they can be treated at home. But if the injury is complicated, doctors can treat them in a hospital by registering the patient’s name with a different medical intervention, to protect them. Only those who had very serious injuries, or who panicked after being injured, went straight to the hospital.

An Instagram post from a doctor in Isfahan who posted about a “crime”, referring to the protesters who were hit in the eyes. © Observers

The accounts of many other physicians confirm these observations. Doctors and families of the victims have shared many images that clearly show the eye injuries.

News of this violent crackdown generated a wave of support online. Many Iranians took to Twitter or Instagram to post photos of themselves with one eye covered or hidden.

These are several photos posted by Iranians on social media in support of the injured people in Isfahan. © Observers

‘People feel a deep hatred’

Darya continued:

The lack of training of the security forces could be a factor that explains this situation, but the number of head injuries is so high that I am convinced that the security forces intentionally targeted people’s heads. And this is not the first time.

About a decade ago, Isfahan farmers protested for the same reason: the river’s water was being diverted to another region. They were similarly cracked down by security forces and people suffered similar injuries.

Human rights organizations and doctors reported that security forces went to hospitals to arrest the injured protesters. On November 29, at least 214 protesters were arrested, 13 of whom were minors, according to the Iran Center for Human Rights. Iranian police only reported 167 arrests.

Our observer concludes:

The original protest was over water. However, the protesters have changed their slogans since the violence carried out by the security forces. Now they are talking directly to the government and the Supreme Leader. Now people feel a deep hatred.

– Shahrzad (@Schahrzad_b) November 26, 2021 “This army came to fight the Supreme Leader,” protesters can be heard chanting in this video.

Youssef Tabatabai, an imam leading Friday’s prayer in Isfahan, is the local representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tabatabai said during a sermon that the protesters deserved the crackdown.

There have been recurring protests in recent years over the diversion of the Zayandeh Rood River. An essential part of city life for centuries, this river has become seasonal and dries up much of the year.