Iranian reporter on trial for reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran held the first trial session for one of the two detained female journalists who reported on Mahsa Amini’s death in custody last year, as per her lawyer. Nationwide protests erupted after Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16 for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women. The journalists, Niloufar Hamedi, 30, and Elaheh Mohammadi, 36, could face the death penalty after they were detained for covering Amini’s death and its aftermath. The pair are being tried separately by the revolutionary courts behind closed doors in Tehran. Mohammadi’s trial began on Monday, and Hamedi’s is scheduled for the following day, according to judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi. During last year’s protests, thousands were arrested and hundreds killed, including dozens of security personnel. (AFP)