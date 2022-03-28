Iranian town removes statue of a woman for wearing un-Islamic dress

The final target of Iran’s compulsory hijab law: a statue recently erected on a street in Gorgan, in the northeast of the country. On March 25, city officials removed the statue because of a woman whose veil and dress were deemed inappropriate.

The sculpture was titled “Together and Alone” and was erected in Gorgan, a city in northeastern Iran this year. The piece depicts family members sitting together on a bench, but each one staring at a cell phone. The goal of the installation was to question the role of social media and smartphones in the home.

But the controversy surrounding this statue centered not on its message, but rather on the dress style of the woman in the piece.

A statue installed in Gorgan, Iran, has been removed for not showing proper Islamic dress. ©. Some ultra-conservatives, including the deputy for social affairs, were quick to criticize the city of Gorgan, saying that the statue promoted un-Islamic dress. The hair of the woman in the statue appears as part of her ankle.

However, the sculptural women’s dress style is similar to the way many women dress in Iran in order to comply with mandatory hijab policies.

However, in dealing with increasing pressure from conservatives, the city chose to remove the statue, angering many residents and activists.

The ‘morality police’ opens half a million dress code cases every year Iranian women have been defying mandatory hijab laws – put in place after the 1979 Islamic revolution and the establishment of the Islamic Republic – through protest, online propaganda, and pushing the boundaries of the country’s dress code. Streets.

At the same time, Iranian officials countered this by promoting conservative Islamic dress codes through government-funded propaganda as well as the “moral police,” or Orientation Patrol, which arrests offending women, sometimes violently.

Some 3,670 women went to court for a dress code violation in 2013, according to Iran’s former Interior Ministry spokesman, Hossein Ali Amiri. This is the last year these statistics have been made available, but Ameri said in a rare interview in 2013 that Iran’s Guidance Patrol opens more than half a million cases each year.

Usually, women who break the Islamic dress code must pay a fine of up to 500,000 tomans (about 20 euros) and the legal obligation to follow the hijab law in the future as well as attend courses on proper Islamic behaviour. However, some find themselves in court or even in prison for violating the dress code.