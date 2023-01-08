Iranians display in entrance of the French Embassy after the Charlie Hebdo cartoons

Dozens of Iranians gathered Sunday exterior the French Embassy in Tehran to protest cartoons of the Islamic Republic’s supreme chief by satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo.

On Wednesday, the journal printed cartoons of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in help of the months-long protests in Iran, sparked by the dying in custody of Mohsaa Amini, following her arrest for allegedly violating the nation’s strict costume code.

Iran has warned France in opposition to the “insulting and indecent” cartoons that appeared in a particular difficulty marking the anniversary of the lethal 2015 assault on the journal’s places of work in Paris.

Dozens of demonstrators, largely non secular college students, gathered in entrance of the embassy within the heart of the capital, Tehran, and set French flags on fireplace, AFP journalists reported.

“France, be ashamed!” the group chanted.

They raised Iranian flags and carried photos of Khamenei and banners studying “I’ll sacrifice my life for the chief” and “Disgrace on Charlie Hebdo”.

“I got here to help my revolution, my chief,” mentioned Karim Haiderpour, a 17-year-old seminary scholar.

State radio reported that related protests had been held in Iran’s holy metropolis of Qom, 128 kilometers (80 miles) south of Tehran.

Iranian International Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani mentioned on Sunday that freedom of expression shouldn’t be used as an excuse to “insult” faith.

“France has no proper to justify insulting the sanctities of different international locations and nations and followers of monotheistic religions beneath the pretext of freedom of expression,” he mentioned on Twitter.

He mentioned Paris ought to observe “the fundamental rules of worldwide relations – that’s, mutual respect (and) non-interference within the inner affairs of others”.

On Thursday, Iran mentioned it will shut down the French Institute for Analysis in Iran “as a primary step” in response to the cartoons, after the Paris ambassador was summoned to protest the publication.

Positioned in central Tehran, the institute was closed for a few years, however reopened beneath the 2013-2021 presidency of reasonable President Hassan Rouhani as an indication of the warming of bilateral relations.

(AFP)