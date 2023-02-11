Iranians dwelling in Europe demand the inclusion of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards within the listing of terrorism in a mass rally in Paris

1000’s of Iranians dwelling in Europe, together with kin of victims of repression within the Islamic Republic, lawmakers and activists, urged the European Union on Saturday at a rally in Paris to listing Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a “terrorist” group.

Audio system on the rally on Place Vauban within the coronary heart of the French capital insisted that such inclusion of the Revolutionary Guards was the largest contribution EU ministers might make to aiding the protest motion that broke out in September.

The demonstrators chanted the slogan of the protest motion, “Girls… Life… Freedom,” and one in all its songs was the tune “Bella Qiao,” and slogans in opposition to the Islamic Republic.

“The primary objective is to make EU ministers lastly hear the voices of Iranians,” Swedish MP Alireza Akhoundi, a outstanding marketing campaign voice, instructed AFP on the sidelines of the rally earlier than delivering an impassioned speech in Farsi.

“We wish the Revolutionary Guards to be labeled a terrorist group. That is the principle level,” he mentioned, indicating his “disappointment” with the progress made to date.

The demonstrators additionally urged European nations to sever financial relations with Iran because of the suppression of the protest motion, and raised the slogan “Your financial pursuits shed the blood of our harmless youth” in opposition to the background of the European Union, French and German flags.

The march got here as Iran commemorates the forty fourth anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that overthrew the Shah, with pro-regime gatherings contained in the nation.

Senior French Inexperienced MP Yannick Gadot instructed the gang that “there must be no European ambassadors in Tehran” and that “the Revolutionary Guards are terrorists and they need to be listed as such”.

The Revolutionary Guard is the department of the Iranian armed forces tasked with making certain the safety of the regime. Activists accuse them of violating the rights of protesters and prisoners.

Most of the protesters wore eye patches or pink make-up flowing from their eyes, in reference to accusations that safety forces had fired at protesters’ faces.

The protests, which erupted after the dying of Mohsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating a costume code for girls, have subsided in latest months, however the opposition insists they continue to be an unprecedented problem to the regime.

The demonstration was addressed by the daughter of a blogger residing in France, Ruhollah Zam, who was executed by Iran in 2020 after being lured from Paris to Iraq, the place he was kidnapped by Iranian safety forces.

“Ruhollah Zam was the definition of the phrase freedom,” mentioned Niyaz Zam, who was solely 15 on the time of her father’s execution, which angered activists.

When Iran executed a complete of 4 prisoners over the protests, she mentioned, “we had been killed for the second time however we did not really feel afraid,” in her first-ever public remark after her father’s execution.

Amongst at the least a dozen individuals who, based on Iran’s judiciary, nonetheless face the dying penalty is rapper Tomag Salehi who supported the protests and was arrested in October for capital offenses.

His cousin, who gave his identify Shabnam, instructed the gathering, “There is no such thing as a place for tears. You’re great. We’re all very happy with you.”

