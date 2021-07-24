Iraq announces arrests in deadly Baghdad bombing claimed by Islamic State group

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi announced on Saturday the arrest of a “terror cell” behind a bombing in Baghdad’s market that killed dozens and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

The attack sparked resentment and renewed fear over the reach of IS, which lost its last territory in Iraq after a grueling campaign that ended in late 2017 but traps sleeper cells in remote desert and mountain regions.

The bombing took place Monday in Al-Woheilat market in Sadr City, a Shia suburb in the capital, and officially killed 30 people, not counting the direct perpetrator.

“We have arrested all members of the cowardly terrorist cell that planned and committed the attack,” Kadhemi said on Twitter, “and they will be brought before a judge today.”

The prime minister did not specify the number of people arrested, but an interior ministry source said the suspects were expected to make “television confessions”, a common occurrence in major crimes in Iraq.

Deadly attacks were common in Baghdad during the sectarian bloodshed that followed the US-led invasion of 2003, and later when IS overrun much of Iraq in a lightning strike in 2014.

Iraq declared in late 2017 that IS had been defeated after a fierce three-year campaign and attacks became relatively rare in the capital – until January this year when twin suicide bombers claimed by IS killed 32 people in another market.

The US-led coalition that supported Iraq’s campaign against IS has significantly reduced its troop numbers in the past year, citing the increased capacity of Iraqi forces.

But US forces have been targeted by powerful Iraqi pro-Iran armed factions, who want them to withdraw completely from the country.

The US and Iran share enmity towards IS, but Tehran also sees Washington as its nemesis.

New drone attack

An armed drone targeted a military base in Iraqi Kurdistan housing US troops without causing casualties, the US-led coalition said Saturday.

It was the latest in a wave of attacks on US military and diplomatic facilities in Iraq.

Iraqi Kurdish media said the attack targeted a base in Al-Harir, 70 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of Arbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Autonomous Region.

US interests in Iraq have been hit so far this year by 50 missile and drone strikes — attacks Washington consistently blames on Tehran-backed factions operating within Iraq’s paramilitary alliance Hashed al-Shaabi.

The Iraqi Coordinating Committee for the Resistance on Friday threatened to continue the attacks unless the US withdraws all its troops and ends the “occupation”.

Most of the US troops deployed in the coalition, which helped defeat IS in Iraq in 2017, were withdrawn under former US President Donald Trump.

Those who remain are officially designated as advisers and trainers to the Iraqi military and counter-terrorism units.

Kadhemi is expected to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on Monday to discuss a possible full withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

But analysts say events in the wake of the US’s 2011 withdrawal from Iraq — particularly the rise of IS — may make Biden hesitant to approve a full withdrawal for fear of giving the jihadists rooms to to regenerate again.

(AFP)