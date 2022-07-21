Iraq declares a day of mourning for the victims of the bombing it blamed on Turkey

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi declared Thursday a nationwide day of mourning after 9 civilians had been killed in a raid on a Kurdish mountain village he blamed on neighboring Turkey. Ankara denied accountability for the assault.

The coffins of the 9 useless, draped in Iraqi nationwide flags and embellished with flowers, had been positioned on a airplane certain for Baghdad from the Kurdistan area’s capital, Erbil, by an honor guard led by senior officers.

Iraqi Overseas Minister Fouad Hussein and Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani, bearers of the coffin, boarded the army airplane, they’re a baby, the smallest coffin.

In Baghdad, the our bodies had been to be handed over to their households for burial.

The deaths in a village amusement park prompted dozens of indignant protesters to protest exterior the Turkish visa workplace in Baghdad early Thursday, regardless of a heavy police presence.

Loudspeakers performed patriotic songs whereas the demonstrators chanted slogans calling for the expulsion of the Turkish ambassador, in response to an AFP journalist.

“We wish to burn the embassy. The ambassador have to be expelled. Our authorities does nothing,” mentioned protester Ali Yassin, 53.

In an unusually sturdy rebuke, Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi warned Turkey that Baghdad reserves the “proper to retaliate,” calling the artillery hearth a “blatant violation” of sovereignty – a line echoed by the Iraqi Kurdish administration.

Iraq mentioned it had summoned the Chargé d’Affairs from Ankara and summoned the Turkish ambassador, demanding Turkey an official apology together with “the withdrawal of its armed forces from all Iraqi lands.”

However Turkey rejected the declare that it was answerable for the lethal strike in northern Iraq.

Turkey commonly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has despatched commandos to help its assaults as a part of a long-running marketing campaign in Iraq and Syria in opposition to the Kurdistan Staff’ Get together (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish Folks’s Safety Items (YPG). Ankara regards each as terrorist teams.

Turkish Overseas Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber on Thursday, mentioned the army had advised him it was not answerable for the assault.

“The entire world is aware of that we are going to not launch an assault on civilians,” Cavusoglu mentioned.

Cavusoglu mentioned the reviews blaming Turkey for the assault had been makes an attempt by the PKK to impede Ankara’s battle in opposition to terrorism.

“After this assault, which we imagine was carried out by the terrorist group (PKK), we’re prepared to carry talks with Iraqi officers. We are able to cooperate with a view to carry the curtain from the fog. Till that’s lifted, it’s not proper guilty Turkey.”

The PKK took up arms in opposition to the Turkish state in 1984. Greater than 40,000 individuals died within the battle that after centered primarily in southeastern Turkey, the place the PKK sought to ascertain an ethnic homeland.

Over the previous 25 years, the Turkish army has maintained dozens of outposts all through Kurdish northern Iraq as a part of its marketing campaign in opposition to the insurgents. There have been sporadic requires its removing.

Iraq and Turkey are main buying and selling companions, however Ankara’s successive assaults in opposition to the PKK’s rear bases within the north have been a persistent thorn in relations.

(France 24 with AFP and Reuters)