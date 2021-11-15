Iraq to repatriate citizens trapped on Belarusian-Polish border ‘who wish to return’

The Iraqi government said it was organizing a repatriation flight Thursday for its citizens trapped on the Polish-Belarusian border on a “voluntary” basis.

“Iraq will make a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on November 18” from Belarus, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television overnight from Sunday to Monday.

He did not say how many people could board the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had registered 571 of its citizens trapped at the border who said they were ready to return “voluntarily.”

Thousands of immigrants from the Middle East, including many from the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a clash between the EU and the US on the one hand and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other. .

Western countries accuse the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of engineering the crisis by encouraging migrants to come to Belarus and then take them to the border.

Regular air links between Baghdad and Minsk have been suspended since August, while Belarusian diplomatic missions in Baghdad and Arbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, have been closed for more than a week.

The measures “have reduced travel by Iraqis (to Belarus) but the problem is that some are now taking indirect flights, via Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt,” Sahaf said.

On Friday, Turkey banned citizens of Syria, Iraq and Yemen from flying from its airports to Belarus, while Syrian private airline Cham Wings Airlines halted flights to Minsk on Saturday.

The Iraqi Kurdistan region is presented as a haven of relative stability, but is often criticized for restricting freedom of expression. The region has been ruled for decades by two parties, the Kurdistan Patriotic Union and the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Several Iraqi Kurds have told AFP that a lack of economic prospects and security instability were behind their desire to leave.

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas will travel to Baghdad on Monday to discuss the migration crisis.

(AFP)