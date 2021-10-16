Iraqi activist in Germany rescues migrants using GPS coordinates

Ihab al-Raoui, an Iraqi immigrant living in Germany, plays an essential role in rescuing migrants in distress, sometimes thousands of miles away. Since 2016, al-Raoui has managed to save migrants stranded at sea or in the forest, assist in searches for missing persons, and return the bodies of deceased migrants to their families. He does it all remotely, with the help of a Facebook page he created with friends.

Al-Raoui works with several friends to run the Facebook group “Consolidated Rescue Group,” which seeks to help migrants in distress. In recent weeks, the page has been flooded with messages from immigrants trapped on the border between Belarus and its neighbors, Poland and Lithuania, both members of the European Union.

A complex political situation is at the root of this new migration route, which has been developing since the summer of 2021. In an attempt to punish the EU for implementing sanctions, Belarus has opened its borders to migrants, only to channel them towards the European Union.

‘We transfer your GPS coordinates to NGOs on the ground’

Ihab al-Raoui traveled to Greece by boat in 2015 before moving to Germany. Since 2016, he has dedicated his life to helping migrants in distress.

When migrants contact us on Facebook, the first thing we ask is that they send their GPS coordinates. Then we ask them to make a short video or voice message explaining their situation. Very often, they are hungry and cold. We then share their GPS coordinates and the videos with NGOs on the ground who can come to help them.

We have insisted that people trapped between Belarus and Lithuania or Poland send us videos because images are stronger than the written word and videos are more likely to mobilize audiences and capture media attention. But that can be challenging because if you’ve already spent six or seven days in the forest, your phone’s batteries are often dead.

In recent days, the situation on the Belarusian border has become even more complicated. The Polish authorities established an exclusion zone along its border and neither NGO workers nor journalists can enter. At the same time, the Belarusian army forces migrants to cross at gunpoint.

A group of immigrants, most of them from Yemen, recently contacted me to say that they were trapped on the Belarusian-Polish border. The Polish border police had driven them off the border and the Belarusian army prevented them from returning to Minsk. They were desperate, cold and hungry, and they had lost contact.

“I am talking to human rights NGOs […]. We are trapped in Belarus on the border with Poland. The Belarusian border guards refuse to allow us to return to Belarus so that we can return to our country, while the Polish border guards refuse to allow us to enter Poland. They also refused to give us food or water, ”says a migrant with a weak voice in this video shared on Facebook on September 30.

On October 10, a group of migrants sent me a message with their GPS coordinates. They explained that the Belarusian army had pushed them towards the border with Lithuania, falsely telling them it was Poland. They found themselves trapped between a river and some swamps. Their clothes were soaked and the Belarusian soldiers had prevented them from turning around and heading back in the direction from which they had come. They contacted me a few hours later and said they had finally reached safety, without giving me any further information.

A group of intervened migrants on the border between Belarus and Lithuania shared this photo with our Observer on October 10, 2021.

Many of the migrants who contacted me told me that Belarusian soldiers had forced them at gunpoint to the border. Some of the migrants who tried to return to Minsk were jailed or even deported.

A group of migrants wait at the Minsk airport to be deported back to Lebanon. This photo was taken on October 6.

At least four people have died from exposure along the border since early September. On October 8, the body of an Iraqi woman who died of a heart attack was repatriated. She had traveled to Belarus with her husband and two children. Her husband was jailed and later deported to Iraq along with the children.

I was in contact with her husband. I helped him contact the Iraqi embassy in Belarus to help repatriate his wife’s body.

Polish border guards use dogs to drive migrants back on October 1, 2021.

Border guards fire into the air to expel migrants from the border on October 11, 2021.

We have also been contacted by many people trapped on the border between Turkey and Greece. On October 8, we were contacted by a group of migrants who were on a boat between Izmir, in Turkey, and the Greek island of Lesbos.

They told us that they had run into Greek border guards, who had deliberately damaged their ship’s engine before abandoning them to their fate. There were 22 people on board, including three children. We managed to contact the Turkish border guards, who rescued them. [photos below].

On the same day, two other boats carrying a total of 38 people also asked us for help. The Greek border guards had also turned them away. We were able to contact the border guards and they were eventually rescued. .

We often post messages to discourage people who might be tempted to undertake these migratory journeys, especially families with children. I show you the truth: that you are at risk of being beaten, starving, drowning, or dying from exposure. But I don’t know if it is of any use. Despite having traumatic experiences, many people attempt these trips multiple times. Sometimes up to five or six times.

The most dangerous migratory routes are the maritime ones. At least 1,146 people died trying to reach Europe by sea in just the first six months of 2021, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a statement published in July. Most of those who died were trying to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean.