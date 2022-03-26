Iraqi lawmakers are set to elect a president after months of political deadlock

Iraqi lawmakers on Saturday are set to elect once again the country’s president and try to overcome months of political paralysis, even as renewed calls for a boycott risk thwarting the vote.

Parliament has released a final list of 40 candidates for the position, a largely ceremonial role reserved for the Kurds.

The rivalry between Barham Salih, the incumbent and a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, against armament Ahmed of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the rival of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

A lack of a quorum – two-thirds of the House of Representatives’ 329 members – and legal issues delayed the vote, deepening political uncertainty in war-ravaged Iraq.

The president then has to name a prime minister who must be supported by the largest bloc in Parliament.

On February 13, Iraq’s Supreme Court ruled out a presidential bid from veteran KDP-backed politician Hoshyar Zebari, after a complaint was filed against him on corruption charges he has not been tried for years.

Iraqi politics was in turmoil in the wake of last October’s general election, which was marred by a record low turnout, post-vote threats, violence, and a delay of several months until final results were confirmed.

Intense negotiations between political groups have since failed to form a majority parliamentary coalition to agree on a new prime minister to succeed Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

The larger political bloc, led by controversial Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, had backed Zebari for the presidency and had now thrown its weight behind Ahmed.

The first vote in Parliament on 7 February failed to materialize as it was widely boycotted amid the legal row in Zebari.

Saturday’s session threatens to highlight the sharp divide in Iraqi politics between Sadr, the biggest winner in the general election, and the strong coordination framework that has called for a boycott.

The coordination framework includes the pro-Iranian Fatah coalition – the political arm of the former Shiite-led paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Backed by the Sunni and Kurdish parties, al-Sadr wants the position of prime minister to pass to his cousin Jaafar al-Sadr, Iraq’s ambassador to Britain, once the question of the four-year presidency is settled.

And political analyst Ihsan Al-Shammari said that even if the elections take place as scheduled from 11:00 am (0800 GMT), “it will not be decided in the first round,” as the winner needs a two-thirds majority.

The candidate with the undisputed largest number of votes will go to a second ballot, but will again need to obtain a two-thirds majority.

(AFP)