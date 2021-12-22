Iraqis show support for teenage girl attacked with acid for rejecting marriage proposal

People across Iraq have been horrified by an acid attack on a young woman who rejected the advances of a suitor. A man broke into the home of 16-year-old fine arts student Maryam Rukabi on December 16 and covered her in acid, burning her and disfiguring her face, all because the teenager had rejected her marriage proposal. After the report on Maryam’s story aired on television, donations arrived and she will now be able to travel abroad for treatment, including facial reconstruction surgery. Maryam, however, wants more than that: she wants justice.

The actual attack took place on June 10, 2021. Sixteen-year-old Maryam Rukabi was sleeping in her bed when a masked man entered her room and poured acid on her face. After spending months in the hospital, Maryam and her parents gave an interview to the Iraqi television channel I News on December 16.

Maryam’s mother explained that her daughter met this man on social media and that he had asked her to marry him several times.

“Maryam said over and over again that she did not want to get married and that she wanted to finish her studies,” said Maryam’s mother.

The reports about Maryam drew a great deal of support on social media. On Twitter, people asked for donations to help cover their medical expenses with the hashtag “Save Princess Maryam.”

A GoFundMe page created for Maryam raised over $ 90,000 (almost € 80,000) for healthcare in just a few days. Health Minister Hani Moussa and prominent businessman Saad al-Bazaa also publicly pledged to cover the cost of the adolescent’s medical care abroad.

“I don’t just want attention, I want justice,” said the victim.

Maryam’s parents have brought charges against the alleged attacker and an alleged accomplice, but there has been little progress in the investigation.

“They were arrested but they deny the crime,” the investigating judge said in a statement published on December 16. “The investigation continues with the objective of gathering evidence against the accused.”

‘A man who kills his wife, sister, mother or daughter can get away with a short prison term’

Abrar Wadi, an activist working with the Basra Women’s Association, said that a climate of impunity fosters violence against women.

This is the first time we have seen an acid attack on a woman in Iraq. [Editor’s note: acid attacks are common in countries such as Bangladesh and India]. I hope it doesn’t become a trend.

Violence against women is sadly commonplace in Iraq, especially within families. And the worst thing is that the law allows it. For example, article 41 of the penal code allows men to beat their wives to “discipline” them. So domestic violence is common, but most women do not file complaints because it is considered shameful.

Femicides are also common in the country because it is a patriarchal society, very attached to traditions. Last August, a young woman named Nouzan al-Chammari was killed by her own brother while walking home from work.

In rural and tribal areas, femicides are common and are often considered “honor crimes”. A man who kills his wife, sister, mother or daughter can, in general, get away with a short prison term, not exceeding three years. This is established in article 409 of the penal code.

These women are ostracized even after their death because they are generally buried in a separate cemetery called “Sinful Woman’s Hill.” They are not even given markers. There are several such cemeteries in al-Nassiriya and al-Sulaymaniyah provinces.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry recorded 14,000 cases of domestic violence in 2021, while a report by the NGO Iron Women says that 89% of women in Iraq have been victims of physical or verbal violence.